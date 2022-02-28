Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE: BLND): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.53 changed hands at -$0.18 or -2.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.08B. BLND’s last price was a discount, traded about -146.66% off its 52-week high of $21.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.45, which suggests the last value was 24.38% up since then. When we look at Blend Labs Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

Analysts gave the Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BLND as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blend Labs Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Instantly BLND was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.94 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -2.07% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 16.21%, with the 5-day performance at -12.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) is 17.82% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.59, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BLND’s forecast low is $10.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -228.25% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -17.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $83.05 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Blend Labs Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $77.71 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Blend Labs Inc. earnings to increase by 8.40%.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.33% of Blend Labs Inc. shares while 64.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.41%. There are 64.54% institutions holding the Blend Labs Inc. stock share, with Tiger Global Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 8.51% of the shares, roughly 18.48 million BLND shares worth $249.05 million.

Formation8 GP, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.47% or 16.22 million shares worth $218.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. With 1.49 million shares estimated at $20.11 million under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund held about 0.47% of the shares, roughly 1.03 million shares worth around $14.89 million.