Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.61 million Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $229.36 changed hands at $2.07 or 0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.59B. BILL’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.94% off its 52-week high of $348.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $128.00, which suggests the last value was 44.19% up since then. When we look at Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.44 million.

Analysts gave the Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended BILL as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 239.58 on Friday, 02/25/22 added 0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.94%, with the 5-day performance at -1.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 41.44% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $309.94, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BILL’s forecast low is $200.00 with $380.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bill.com Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.71% over the past 6 months, a -325.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bill.com Holdings Inc. will fall -500.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,050.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 126.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $130.97 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $140.05 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Bill.com Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -69.10%.

BILL Dividends

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.84% of Bill.com Holdings Inc. shares while 98.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.72%. There are 98.69% institutions holding the Bill.com Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.55% of the shares, roughly 10.82 million BILL shares worth $2.89 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.28% or 8.49 million shares worth $2.27 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.44 million shares estimated at $918.11 million under it, the former controlled 3.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.65% of the shares, roughly 2.72 million shares worth around $725.0 million.