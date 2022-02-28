Are ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.82 changed hands at -$0.23 or -2.86% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.31B. RNW’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.29% off its 52-week high of $12.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.06, which suggests the last value was 35.29% up since then. When we look at ReNew Energy Global plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 807.83K.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

Instantly RNW was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 8.08 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -2.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.51%, with the 5-day performance at 4.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is 51.26% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 41.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RNW’s forecast low is $10.00 with $17.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.88% for it to hit the projected low.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that ReNew Energy Global plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $260 million.

The 2022 estimates are for ReNew Energy Global plc earnings to decrease by -190.00%.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in March.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.62% of ReNew Energy Global plc shares while 64.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.71%. There are 64.80% institutions holding the ReNew Energy Global plc stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 17.35% of the shares, roughly 46.87 million RNW shares worth $478.05 million.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.64% or 34.13 million shares worth $348.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $28.04 million under it, the former controlled 1.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 0.65 million shares worth around $6.65 million.