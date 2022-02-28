Are indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.78 million indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.89 changed hands at -$0.11 or -1.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.18B. INDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -106.97% off its 52-week high of $16.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.45, which suggests the last value was 18.25% up since then. When we look at indie Semiconductor Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended INDI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Instantly INDI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.25 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -1.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.20%, with the 5-day performance at -3.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) is 8.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.47% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, INDI’s forecast low is $15.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -153.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -90.11% for it to hit the projected low.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the indie Semiconductor Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.04% over the past 6 months, a 15.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 25.50%.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $18.27 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that indie Semiconductor Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $21.48 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 164.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for indie Semiconductor Inc. earnings to decrease by -376.70%.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 46.84% of indie Semiconductor Inc. shares while 35.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.97%. There are 35.07% institutions holding the indie Semiconductor Inc. stock share, with BAMCO Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.81% of the shares, roughly 4.92 million INDI shares worth $60.57 million.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.36% or 3.43 million shares worth $42.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Baron Discovery Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. With 2.91 million shares estimated at $35.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund held about 1.96% of the shares, roughly 2.0 million shares worth around $20.2 million.