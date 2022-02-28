Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the latest trading session, 2.56 million Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $153.22 changed hands at -$1.87 or -1.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $100.56B. ABNB’s current price is a discount, trading about -40.64% off its 52-week high of $215.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $129.71, which suggests the last value was 15.34% up since then. When we look at Airbnb Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.42 million.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 176.38 on Friday, 02/25/22 subtracted -1.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.85%, with the 5-day performance at -15.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 9.11% up.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Airbnb Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.55% over the past 6 months, a 349.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Airbnb Inc. will rise 100.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 31 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.46 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Airbnb Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $859.26 million and $886.94 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 70.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Airbnb Inc. earnings to decrease by -566.20%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.22% of Airbnb Inc. shares while 58.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 58.94%. There are 58.81% institutions holding the Airbnb Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.66% of the shares, roughly 19.62 million ABNB shares worth $3.29 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 17.43 million shares worth $2.92 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 9.04 million shares estimated at $1.52 billion under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.25% of the shares, roughly 7.8 million shares worth around $1.31 billion.