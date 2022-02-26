Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Reduces -1.74% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.96 trading at $0.12 or 3.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $415.84M. That closing price of ZY’s stock is at a discount of -1213.13% from its 52-week high price of $52.00 and is indicating a premium of 14.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.13%, in the last five days ZY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $3.96 price level, adding 3.18% to its value on the day. Zymergen Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.74% in past 5-day. Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) showed a performance of -20.32% in past 30-days.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.02 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 03 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.07% institutions for Zymergen Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the top institutional holder at ZY for having 26.61 million shares of worth $178.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 25.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.66 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.23 million shares of worth $21.62 million or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.89 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $8.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.