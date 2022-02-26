With 8.28% Distance From Low, Is BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.64 trading at $0.01 or 0.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $239.50M. That closing price of BCAB’s stock is at a discount of -1054.07% from its 52-week high price of $76.63 and is indicating a premium of 8.28% from its 52-week low price of $6.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 485.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BioAtla Inc. (BCAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.65 in the current quarter.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.15%, in the last five days BCAB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $6.64 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. BioAtla Inc.’s shares saw a change of -66.17% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.45% in past 5-day. BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) showed a performance of -28.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.09 million shares which calculate 12.37 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 87.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $68.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -924.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -427.11% for stock’s current value.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 56.70% in the current quarter and calculating -41.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,023.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.6 million for the same.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.71% institutions for BioAtla Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BCAB for having 4.8 million shares of worth $141.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Soleus Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 2.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.05 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.02 million shares of worth $29.79 million or 2.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.86 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.07 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.