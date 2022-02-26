With 5.65% Distance From Low, Is Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.83 trading at $0.06 or 2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $169.15M. That closing price of MGTA’s stock is at a discount of -401.77% from its 52-week high price of $14.20 and is indicating a premium of 5.65% from its 52-week low price of $2.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 322.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.17%, in the last five days MGTA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $2.83 price level, adding 11.56% to its value on the day. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.52% in past 5-day. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) showed a performance of -15.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -606.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -112.01% for stock’s current value.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.15% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.90% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter.

MGTA Dividends

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 01 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.11% institutions for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TRV GP IV, LLC is the top institutional holder at MGTA for having 6.76 million shares of worth $29.94 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 11.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, which was holding about 4.87 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.4 million shares of worth $10.22 million or 2.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.71 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.