With 25.02% From The Low, Is SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw 0.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $623.16 trading at $38.89 or 6.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.03B. That closing price of SIVB’s stock is at a discount of -22.48% from its 52-week high price of $763.22 and is indicating a premium of 25.02% from its 52-week low price of $467.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 442.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.66%, in the last five days SIVB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $623.16 price level, adding 0.71% to its value on the day. SVB Financial Group’s shares saw a change of -8.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.38% in past 5-day. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) showed a performance of 11.19% in past 30-days.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SVB Financial Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.80% while that of industry is -6.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.70% in the current quarter and calculating -35.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.42 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.47 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.21 billion and $1.19 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.80% while estimating it to be 23.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

SIVB Dividends

SVB Financial Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 20 and April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 92.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 92.39% institutions for SVB Financial Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SIVB for having 6.25 million shares of worth $4.24 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.49 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.6 million shares of worth $1.04 billion or 2.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $828.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.