With 17.92% Distance From Low, Is Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.66 trading at -$1.6 or -13.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $453.05M. That closing price of BLZE’s stock is at a discount of -242.4% from its 52-week high price of $36.50 and is indicating a premium of 17.92% from its 52-week low price of $8.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 245.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Backblaze Inc. (BLZE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.05%, in the last five days BLZE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $10.66 price level, adding 22.08% to its value on the day. Backblaze Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.14% in past 5-day. Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) showed a performance of -15.06% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.80 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -181.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -97.0% for stock’s current value.

Backblaze Inc. (BLZE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Backblaze Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $18.02 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

BLZE Dividends

Backblaze Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.58% institutions for Backblaze Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.