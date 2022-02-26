With 13.79% Distance From Low, Is Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.91 trading at -$0.34 or -1.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $444.91M. That closing price of PAY’s stock is at a discount of -71.24% from its 52-week high price of $39.23 and is indicating a premium of 13.79% from its 52-week low price of $19.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 414.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.46%, in the last five days PAY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $22.91 price level, adding 5.8% to its value on the day. Paymentus Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -34.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.02% in past 5-day. Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY) showed a performance of -3.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.03 million shares which calculate 8.37 days to cover the short interests.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paymentus Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -77.78% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $103.45 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $112.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.00%.

PAY Dividends

Paymentus Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paymentus Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PAY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 117.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 118.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 117.78% institutions for Paymentus Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Akkr Management Company, Llc is the top institutional holder at PAY for having 2.38 million shares of worth $83.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 14.40% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 2.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.43 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.58 million shares of worth $63.65 million or 15.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $20.95 million in the company or a holder of 4.95% of company’s stock.