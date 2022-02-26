With 10.74% Distance From Low, Is Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.50. Company’s recent per share price level of $153.26 trading at $6.22 or 4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.37B. That closing price of MEDP’s stock is at a discount of -50.72% from its 52-week high price of $231.00 and is indicating a premium of 10.74% from its 52-week low price of $136.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.65 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 310.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.23%, in the last five days MEDP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $153.26 price level, adding 0.19% to its value on the day. Medpace Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.73% in past 5-day. Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) showed a performance of -7.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 4.9 days to cover the short interests.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Medpace Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.84% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -7.40% in the current quarter and calculating 9.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $309.04 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $329.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $259.68 million and $265.28 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.00% while estimating it to be 24.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.21%.

MEDP Dividends

Medpace Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.65% institutions for Medpace Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MEDP for having 3.75 million shares of worth $710.57 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $599.46 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.82 million shares of worth $154.56 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.77 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $175.03 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.