Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) Currently -14.78 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $69.67 trading at $1.56 or 2.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.81B. That closing price of WLL’s stock is at a discount of -14.78% from its 52-week high price of $79.97 and is indicating a premium of 55.13% from its 52-week low price of $31.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 507.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.29%, in the last five days WLL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $69.67 price level, adding 0.61% to its value on the day. Whiting Petroleum Corporation’s shares saw a change of 7.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.89% in past 5-day. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) showed a performance of -5.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.7 million shares which calculate 3.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $86.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $74.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $108.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -55.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.22% for stock’s current value.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Whiting Petroleum Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 55.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.63% while that of industry is 33.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 142.50% in the current quarter and calculating 48.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 72.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $337.23 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $351.84 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $212.27 million and $269 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 58.90% while estimating it to be 30.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.19% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 445.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.59%.

WLL Dividends

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.53% institutions for Whiting Petroleum Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at WLL for having 5.0 million shares of worth $323.56 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $254.99 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.88 million shares of worth $250.67 million or 9.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $77.18 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.