Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) At $27.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.75 trading at -$1.23 or -4.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.99B. That closing price of WFRD’s stock is at a discount of -28.22% from its 52-week high price of $35.58 and is indicating a premium of 67.57% from its 52-week low price of $9.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 307.53K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Weatherford International plc (WFRD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.67 in the current quarter.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.24%, in the last five days WFRD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $27.75 price level, adding 19.1% to its value on the day. Weatherford International plc’s shares saw a change of 0.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.82% in past 5-day. Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) showed a performance of -4.90% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $46.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -101.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -65.77% for stock’s current value.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Weatherford International plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 81.73% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.87% while that of industry is 38.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 67.00% in the current quarter and calculating 68.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -1.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $961.5 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $968.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -60.90% during past 5 years.

WFRD Dividends

Weatherford International plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.56% institutions for Weatherford International plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at WFRD for having 12.85 million shares of worth $252.69 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 6.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $123.22 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and AMG Yacktman Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.32 million shares of worth $84.96 million or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $76.71 million in the company or a holder of 0.39% of company’s stock.