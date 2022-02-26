Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Has Recovered -2.02 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -9.61% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) saw 0.44 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $124.60 trading at $0.85 or 0.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.44B. That closing price of VC’s stock is at a discount of -9.61% from its 52-week high price of $136.58 and is indicating a premium of 26.49% from its 52-week low price of $91.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 287.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.69%, in the last five days VC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $124.60 price level, adding 7.41% to its value on the day. Visteon Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.89% in past 5-day. Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) showed a performance of 24.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 million shares which calculate 6.99 days to cover the short interests.

Visteon Corporation (VC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Visteon Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 108.06% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -103.80% in the current quarter and calculating 23.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $648.83 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $743.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $787 million and $714.88 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -17.60% while estimating it to be 4.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.00% during past 5 years.

VC Dividends

Visteon Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.52% institutions for Visteon Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VC for having 2.99 million shares of worth $282.0 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $252.5 million.

On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.24 million shares of worth $116.98 million or 4.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.8 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $90.7 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.