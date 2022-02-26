Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) 28.05% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.82 trading at $0.01 or 1.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $96.68M. That closing price of VGZ’s stock is at a discount of -70.73% from its 52-week high price of $1.40 and is indicating a premium of 28.05% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 250.66K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.85%, in the last five days VGZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $0.82 price level, adding 6.82% to its value on the day. Vista Gold Corp.’s shares saw a change of 16.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.37% in past 5-day. Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) showed a performance of 17.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 62.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.72 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -265.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -109.76% for stock’s current value.

Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vista Gold Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -100.00% while that of industry is 0.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

VGZ Dividends

Vista Gold Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31.25% institutions for Vista Gold Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sun Valley Gold LLC is the top institutional holder at VGZ for having 19.92 million shares of worth $14.43 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 17.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC, which was holding about 5.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.72 million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.33 million shares of worth $3.25 million or 3.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16874.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12223.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.