Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Has Already Recovered 28.65%, But Another -16.05% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In last trading session, Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.92 trading at $0.11 or 0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.42B. That closing price of VECO’s stock is at a discount of -16.05% from its 52-week high price of $32.40 and is indicating a premium of 28.65% from its 52-week low price of $19.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 415.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.40%, in the last five days VECO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $27.92 price level, adding 0.82% to its value on the day. Veeco Instruments Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.72% in past 5-day. Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) showed a performance of 1.79% in past 30-days.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Veeco Instruments Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 28.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.99% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 32.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $151.16 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $148.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $138.95 million and $133.71 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.80% while estimating it to be 11.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.40% during past 5 years.

VECO Dividends

Veeco Instruments Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.17% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 105.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.51% institutions for Veeco Instruments Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VECO for having 7.74 million shares of worth $220.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.42 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $154.23 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.0 million shares of worth $97.16 million or 7.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.41 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $90.7 million in the company or a holder of 6.76% of company’s stock.