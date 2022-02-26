United Natural Foods Inc. Shares Rise 37.58% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.03. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.42 trading at $1.67 or 4.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.34B. That closing price of UNFI’s stock is at a discount of -43.22% from its 52-week high price of $57.89 and is indicating a premium of 37.58% from its 52-week low price of $25.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 602.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.31%, in the last five days UNFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $40.42 price level, adding 0.79% to its value on the day. United Natural Foods Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.77% in past 5-day. United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) showed a performance of 10.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.72 million shares which calculate 2.46 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $40.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $67.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -65.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.04% for stock’s current value.

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Natural Foods Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 8.76% while that of industry is 10.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.40% in the current quarter and calculating 8.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.15 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.03 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 143.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.21%.

UNFI Dividends

United Natural Foods Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.77% institutions for United Natural Foods Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UNFI for having 8.82 million shares of worth $432.7 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $322.35 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.83 million shares of worth $190.32 million or 6.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $77.65 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.