The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Currently -32.54% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.12 trading at $4.85 or 13.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.47B. That closing price of SHYF’s stock is at a discount of -32.54% from its 52-week high price of $54.50 and is indicating a premium of 24.44% from its 52-week low price of $31.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 202.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.43 in the current quarter.

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.37%, in the last five days SHYF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $41.12 price level, adding 9.43% to its value on the day. The Shyft Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.19% in past 5-day. The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) showed a performance of -2.77% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $52.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $45.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $59.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -43.48% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -9.44% for stock’s current value.

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Shyft Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.40% in the current quarter and calculating 15.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $232.56 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $274 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $197.89 million and $236.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 17.50% while estimating it to be 15.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SHYF Dividends

The Shyft Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.66% institutions for The Shyft Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ABRDN PLC is the top institutional holder at SHYF for having 3.12 million shares of worth $153.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 8.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $112.45 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.95 million shares of worth $36.15 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.82 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $39.86 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.