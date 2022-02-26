Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Boosted 1.22% So Far In 2022, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.49 trading at $0.19 or 8.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.38M. That closing price of SYPR’s stock is at a discount of -133.73% from its 52-week high price of $5.82 and is indicating a premium of 26.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 83470.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 94.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.26%, in the last five days SYPR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $2.49 price level, adding 1.97% to its value on the day. Sypris Solutions Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.87% in past 5-day. Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) showed a performance of 18.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.25 to the stock, which implies a fall of -99.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 49.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 49.8% for stock’s current value.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (SYPR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.7 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2020. Company posted $19.56 million and $25 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.80% while estimating it to be -20.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 141.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

SYPR Dividends

Sypris Solutions Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sypris Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 48.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.79% institutions for Sypris Solutions Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SYPR for having 0.94 million shares of worth $3.36 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.46 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.63 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.26 million shares of worth $0.93 million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.68 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.