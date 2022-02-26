Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $27.63?

In last trading session, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.63 trading at $0.53 or 1.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.63B. That closing price of SNCY’s stock is at a discount of -59.72% from its 52-week high price of $44.13 and is indicating a premium of 15.24% from its 52-week low price of $23.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 446.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.96%, in the last five days SNCY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $27.63 price level, adding 3.93% to its value on the day. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.78% in past 5-day. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) showed a performance of 12.32% in past 30-days.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (SNCY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 281.82% while that of industry is 28.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $166.36 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $227.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

SNCY Dividends

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.69% institutions for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the top institutional holder at SNCY for having 32.56 million shares of worth $1.09 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 56.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $113.26 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.3 million shares of worth $110.66 million or 5.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $104.95 million in the company or a holder of 5.44% of company’s stock.