Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Forecast For The Next 12 Months Is Set At $30.00.

In last trading session, Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.97 trading at -$0.06 or -0.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.39B. That closing price of SUMO’s stock is at a discount of -185.38% from its 52-week high price of $34.16 and is indicating a premium of 13.12% from its 52-week low price of $10.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.50%, in the last five days SUMO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $11.97 price level, adding 1.07% to its value on the day. Sumo Logic Inc.’s shares saw a change of -11.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.25% in past 5-day. Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) showed a performance of 9.12% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -150.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.96% for stock’s current value.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sumo Logic Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.37% while that of industry is 0.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -142.90% in the current quarter and calculating -9.10% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $64.33 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $65.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

SUMO Dividends

Sumo Logic Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.89% institutions for Sumo Logic Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at SUMO for having 7.58 million shares of worth $122.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greylock XIII GP, LLC, which was holding about 7.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $118.77 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.42 million shares of worth $39.01 million or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $38.64 million in the company or a holder of 2.14% of company’s stock.