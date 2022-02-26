Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Shares Rebounded -16.45% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In last trading session, Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.26 trading at -$7.62 or -30.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $124.27M. That closing price of SMLP’s stock is at a discount of -170.22% from its 52-week high price of $46.64 and is indicating a discount of -16.45% from its 52-week low price of $20.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 49.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -30.63%, in the last five days SMLP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $17.26 price level, adding 30.63% to its value on the day. Summit Midstream Partners LP’s shares saw a change of -22.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.54% in past 5-day. Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) showed a performance of -28.41% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 43.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -114.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.05% for stock’s current value.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -134.50% in the current quarter and calculating -101.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -15.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $82.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $96.41 million and $78.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -14.40% while estimating it to be 5.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.80% during past 5 years.

SMLP Dividends

Summit Midstream Partners LP is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.22% institutions for Summit Midstream Partners LP that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at SMLP for having 0.91 million shares of worth $20.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ares Management Llc, which was holding about 0.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.03 million.

On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $22.07 million or 10.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.18 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $5.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.