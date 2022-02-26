Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $14.00

In last trading session, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.21 trading at $0.73 or 8.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $431.12M. That closing price of SOI’s stock is at a discount of -63.63% from its 52-week high price of $15.07 and is indicating a premium of 33.66% from its 52-week low price of $6.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.61%, in the last five days SOI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $9.21 price level, adding 0.32% to its value on the day. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s shares saw a change of 40.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.97% in past 5-day. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) showed a performance of 19.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.31 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.27% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.01% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 24.0% for stock’s current value.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 633.33% while that of industry is 38.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 80.00% in the current quarter and calculating 125.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $44.54 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $47.56 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $25.28 million and $28.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 76.20% while estimating it to be 65.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 53.65% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -158.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.66%.

SOI Dividends

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.86% institutions for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SOI for having 2.56 million shares of worth $21.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.73 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Brighthouse Fds Tr II-Van Eck Global Natural Resources Porfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.0 million shares of worth $8.36 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $7.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.