Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) 11.79% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $3.75?

In last trading session, Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $35.57 trading at $4.0 or 12.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That closing price of SILK’s stock is at a discount of -89.74% from its 52-week high price of $67.49 and is indicating a premium of 23.5% from its 52-week low price of $27.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 333.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.67%, in the last five days SILK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $35.57 price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. Silk Road Medical Inc’s shares saw a change of -16.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.79% in past 5-day. Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) showed a performance of 20.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.96 million shares which calculate 6 days to cover the short interests.

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Silk Road Medical Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -34.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.50% while that of industry is 13.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.43 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.29 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $21.13 million and $21.3 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.10% while estimating it to be 42.20% for the next quarter.

SILK Dividends

Silk Road Medical Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.87% institutions for Silk Road Medical Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at SILK for having 3.48 million shares of worth $191.46 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 3.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $183.35 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.77 million shares of worth $152.69 million or 7.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.19 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69.88 million in the company or a holder of 3.41% of company’s stock.