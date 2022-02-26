Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Shares Are Down -5.56 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.09 trading at $0.56 or 4.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $739.59M. That closing price of SCU’s stock is at a discount of -120.78% from its 52-week high price of $28.90 and is indicating a premium of 8.71% from its 52-week low price of $11.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 313.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.16 in the current quarter.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.47%, in the last five days SCU remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $13.09 price level, adding 9.16% to its value on the day. Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s shares saw a change of -38.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.56% in past 5-day. Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU) showed a performance of -29.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.57 million shares which calculate 2.59 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 54.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $33.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -152.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -83.35% for stock’s current value.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (SCU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -53.20% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 215.22% while that of industry is 6.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -80.90% in the current quarter and calculating -22.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -21.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $434.82 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $89.58 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $599.66 million and $94.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -27.50% while estimating it to be -5.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 208.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.42%.

SCU Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 09 and February 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 26.51%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.47 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.95%.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:SCU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 46.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46.92% institutions for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SCU for having 1.52 million shares of worth $32.36 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 5.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 1.02 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.76 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.55 million shares of worth $10.04 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.37 million in the company or a holder of 2.02% of company’s stock.