San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Up 7.20% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.00 trading at -$0.02 or -0.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $324.80M. That closing price of SJT’s stock is at a discount of -11.43% from its 52-week high price of $7.80 and is indicating a premium of 46.43% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 526.40K if we extend that period to 3-months.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.28%, in the last five days SJT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $7.00 price level, adding 1.13% to its value on the day. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares saw a change of 14.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.58% in past 5-day. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) showed a performance of 7.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -192.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -192.86% for stock’s current value.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.30% during past 5 years.

SJT Dividends

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.75% institutions for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. K2 Principal Fund, L.P. is the top institutional holder at SJT for having 2.01 million shares of worth $12.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 0.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.03 million.

On the other hand, Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-Dorsey Wright Micro Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 73102.0 shares of worth $0.37 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10485.0 shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66999.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.