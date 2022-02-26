SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) 2.19% Up Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.87?

In last trading session, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) saw 0.83 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.63 trading at $0.4 or 0.99% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.93B. That closing price of SAIL’s stock is at a discount of -55.94% from its 52-week high price of $63.36 and is indicating a premium of 13.91% from its 52-week low price of $34.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 980.93K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.99%, in the last five days SAIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $40.63 price level, adding 0.05% to its value on the day. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.19% in past 5-day. SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) showed a performance of 11.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $59.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.78% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -84.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 13.86% for stock’s current value.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (SAIL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -112.20% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $113.67 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $107.92 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $103.34 million and $90.76 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.00% while estimating it to be 18.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -24.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SAIL Dividends

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 109.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109.03% institutions for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SAIL for having 11.7 million shares of worth $565.49 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 12.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $439.81 million.

On the other hand, First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.48 million shares of worth $183.24 million or 3.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $113.2 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.