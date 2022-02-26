RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Drops -2.19%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.84 trading at -$0.02 or -2.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.00M. That closing price of REDU’s stock is at a discount of -620.24% from its 52-week high price of $6.05 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 986.03K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.19%, in the last five days REDU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $0.84 price level, adding 20.0% to its value on the day. RISE Education Cayman Ltd’s shares saw a change of 70.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.71% in past 5-day. RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) showed a performance of 80.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 0.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.90. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -245.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -245.24% for stock’s current value.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 47.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $45.02 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $62.83 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -37.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -192.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.57%.

REDU Dividends

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.98% institutions for RISE Education Cayman Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at REDU for having 0.33 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 54921.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.10% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34051.0.