Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Has Recovered 41.93% To Date, But An Additional -35.48% Is Possible.

In last trading session, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.26 trading at $0.06 or 0.49% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $906.38M. That closing price of RFP’s stock is at a discount of -35.48% from its 52-week high price of $16.61 and is indicating a premium of 35.48% from its 52-week low price of $7.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 639.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.72 in the current quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.49%, in the last five days RFP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $12.26 price level, adding 1.68% to its value on the day. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.78% in past 5-day. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) showed a performance of -5.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.91 million shares which calculate 3.88 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -50.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -30.51% for stock’s current value.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.09 billion for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.30% during past 5 years.

RFP Dividends

Resolute Forest Products Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.96% institutions for Resolute Forest Products Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at RFP for having 30.55 million shares of worth $363.52 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 39.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 4.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $53.61 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.37 million shares of worth $16.32 million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $16.06 million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.