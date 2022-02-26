Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Drops -52.61% In 2022; Is It Affordable At $16.41?

In last trading session, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.41 trading at -$0.29 or -1.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $821.81M. That closing price of REPL’s stock is at a discount of -145.09% from its 52-week high price of $40.22 and is indicating a premium of 7.19% from its 52-week low price of $15.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 286.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.74%, in the last five days REPL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $16.41 price level, adding 5.96% to its value on the day. Replimune Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -39.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.92% in past 5-day. Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) showed a performance of -17.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.25 million shares which calculate 4.46 days to cover the short interests.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Replimune Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.01% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.14% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -31.80% in the current quarter and calculating -43.90% decrease in the next quarter.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 02 and February 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.26% institutions for Replimune Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at REPL for having 5.72 million shares of worth $169.45 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Omega Fund Management, Llc, which was holding about 4.9 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $145.12 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.02 million shares of worth $59.83 million or 4.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $37.01 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.