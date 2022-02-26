REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Jumps 0.54%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) saw 0.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.83 trading at $0.14 or 0.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.16B. That closing price of RGNX’s stock is at a discount of -79.87% from its 52-week high price of $46.46 and is indicating a premium of 6.74% from its 52-week low price of $24.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 431.94K if we extend that period to 3-months.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.54%, in the last five days RGNX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $25.83 price level, adding 1.0% to its value on the day. REGENXBIO Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.31% in past 5-day. REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) showed a performance of -0.23% in past 30-days.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that REGENXBIO Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 150.34% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 479.80% in the current quarter and calculating -8.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 113.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $271.74 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $21.45 million and $23.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,167.10% while estimating it to be 27.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -15.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.00%.

RGNX Dividends

REGENXBIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 28 and March 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.66 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 103.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.66% institutions for REGENXBIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at RGNX for having 6.57 million shares of worth $214.89 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 15.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 5.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $163.66 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.55 million shares of worth $81.47 million or 5.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.99% of company’s stock.