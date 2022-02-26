Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Currently -37.01% Below Its 52-Week High, But There May Be A Surprise Downside

In last trading session, Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.27 trading at $0.09 or 7.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.45M. That closing price of PFIE’s stock is at a discount of -37.01% from its 52-week high price of $1.74 and is indicating a premium of 30.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 55640.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 71.65K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.63%, in the last five days PFIE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $1.27 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. Profire Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 19.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.90% in past 5-day. Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) showed a performance of 14.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20230.0 shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.72% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -136.22% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.57% for stock’s current value.

Profire Energy Inc. (PFIE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Profire Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 40.00% while that of industry is 32.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 12.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.3 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $5.65 million and $5.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.50% while estimating it to be 18.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.97% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -208.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.00%.

PFIE Dividends

Profire Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.72% institutions for Profire Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. is the top institutional holder at PFIE for having 2.28 million shares of worth $2.41 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 4.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 2.05 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.17 million.

On the other hand, Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.39 million shares of worth $1.47 million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.18 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.