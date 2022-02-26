Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Drops -2.18% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) saw 0.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $89.57 trading at -$0.66 or -0.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.41B. That closing price of POWI’s stock is at a discount of -23.55% from its 52-week high price of $110.66 and is indicating a premium of 19.06% from its 52-week low price of $72.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 690.70K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.73%, in the last five days POWI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $89.57 price level, adding 3.71% to its value on the day. Power Integrations Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.18% in past 5-day. Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) showed a performance of 13.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.09 million shares which calculate 4.08 days to cover the short interests.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Power Integrations Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.74% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating -5.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170.16 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $172.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $150.69 million and $173.74 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 12.90% while estimating it to be -0.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 128.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.29%.

POWI Dividends

Power Integrations Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 27 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.67%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.60 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 0.74%.

Power Integrations Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.87 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.87% institutions for Power Integrations Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at POWI for having 9.9 million shares of worth $980.35 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 16.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 6.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $628.76 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.06 million shares of worth $419.3 million or 6.73% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $251.78 million in the company or a holder of 4.22% of company’s stock.