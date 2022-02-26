Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Could Really Rise To $1.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) saw 0.37 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.94 trading at $0.01 or 1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $77.12M. That closing price of PEI’s stock is at a discount of -269.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.47 and is indicating a premium of 25.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 675.15K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.78%, in the last five days PEI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 2.08% to its value on the day. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s shares saw a change of -7.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.83% in past 5-day. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) showed a performance of 1.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -6.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -6.38% for stock’s current value.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -51.72% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4,900.00% while that of industry is 5.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -22.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $68 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $66.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -14.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -615.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.00%.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.45% institutions for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PEI for having 2.67 million shares of worth $5.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lido Advisors, Llc, which was holding about 1.0 million shares on Jun 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.59 million shares of worth $3.09 million or 1.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.92 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.79 million in the company or a holder of 1.15% of company’s stock.