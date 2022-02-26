Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) Is 40.13% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.57 trading at $0.33 or 26.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $136.98M. That closing price of NYMX’s stock is at a discount of -88.54% from its 52-week high price of $2.96 and is indicating a premium of 40.13% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 221.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 26.61%, in the last five days NYMX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $1.57 price level, adding 4.85% to its value on the day. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s shares saw a change of 20.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.56% in past 5-day. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) showed a performance of 4.67% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 82.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -473.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -473.25% for stock’s current value.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.80% during past 5 years.

NYMX Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.64 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.64% institutions for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Ergoteles, LLC is the top institutional holder at NYMX for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.38 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Private Advisor Group, LLC, which was holding about 0.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.35 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.11 million shares of worth $0.19 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50678.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $90206.0 in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.