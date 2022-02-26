nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -21.78% Last Month.

In last trading session, nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.41 trading at $0.16 or 1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $836.45M. That closing price of LASR’s stock is at a discount of -168.07% from its 52-week high price of $41.31 and is indicating a premium of 10.12% from its 52-week low price of $13.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.62K if we extend that period to 3-months.

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.05%, in the last five days LASR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $15.41 price level, adding 4.64% to its value on the day. nLIGHT Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.55% in past 5-day. nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) showed a performance of -21.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.01 million shares which calculate 5.06 days to cover the short interests.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that nLIGHT Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 88.00% while that of industry is 25.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $69.39 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69.78 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $65.7 million and $61.34 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.60% while estimating it to be 13.80% for the next quarter.

LASR Dividends

nLIGHT Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 15 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.80 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.80% institutions for nLIGHT Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at LASR for having 5.85 million shares of worth $164.98 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 3.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $109.28 million.

On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.09 million shares of worth $58.93 million or 4.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.87 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $52.85 million in the company or a holder of 4.27% of company’s stock.