Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Plunged -1.76% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.68 trading at $0.06 or 0.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.04B. That closing price of MVST’s stock is at a discount of -168.11% from its 52-week high price of $17.91 and is indicating a premium of 28.59% from its 52-week low price of $4.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.07 in the current quarter.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.91%, in the last five days MVST remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $6.68 price level, adding 2.91% to its value on the day. Microvast Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.76% in past 5-day. Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) showed a performance of 24.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.29 million shares which calculate 14.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -11.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 10.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.18% for stock’s current value.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $42.7 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.21% institutions for Microvast Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at MVST for having 10.99 million shares of worth $90.31 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Spring Creek Capital LLC, which was holding about 6.0 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.96 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.2 million shares of worth $26.29 million or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.18 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.96 million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.