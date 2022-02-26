MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Is 17.4% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In last trading session, MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.90 trading at $1.67 or 6.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.90B. That closing price of MMYT’s stock is at a discount of -45.02% from its 52-week high price of $39.01 and is indicating a premium of 17.4% from its 52-week low price of $22.22. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 355.39K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 6.62%, in the last five days MMYT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $26.90 price level, adding 1.1% to its value on the day. MakeMyTrip Limited’s shares saw a change of -2.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.19% in past 5-day. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) showed a performance of 18.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.28 million shares which calculate 3.77 days to cover the short interests.

MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MakeMyTrip Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 5.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.92% while that of industry is 1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.70% in the current quarter and calculating -133.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 153.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $114.01 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $131.11 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.50% during past 5 years.

MMYT Dividends

MakeMyTrip Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 26 and January 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.03% institutions for MakeMyTrip Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. FIL LTD is the top institutional holder at MMYT for having 5.56 million shares of worth $151.13 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 5.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $143.09 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Smallcap World Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.27 million shares of worth $84.52 million or 5.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $34.93 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.