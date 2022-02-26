MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) At $16.87: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.87 trading at $0.34 or 2.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.70B. That closing price of MAG’s stock is at a discount of -43.03% from its 52-week high price of $24.13 and is indicating a premium of 22.41% from its 52-week low price of $13.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 528.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.06%, in the last five days MAG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $16.87 price level, adding 5.49% to its value on the day. MAG Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of 7.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.82% in past 5-day. MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) showed a performance of 18.22% in past 30-days.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MAG Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.17% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75.00% while that of industry is 1.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

MAG Dividends

MAG Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 60.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.46% institutions for MAG Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sprott Inc. is the top institutional holder at MAG for having 4.77 million shares of worth $77.26 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, which was holding about 4.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.35 million.

On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and First Eagle Gold Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.1 million shares of worth $66.4 million or 4.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.28 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $65.55 million in the company or a holder of 3.36% of company’s stock.