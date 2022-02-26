Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) At $1.22: What To Do?

In last trading session, Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) saw 0.3 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.22 trading at $0.04 or 3.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.12M. That closing price of LPCN’s stock is at a discount of -66.39% from its 52-week high price of $2.03 and is indicating a premium of 34.43% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 502.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lipocine Inc. (LPCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.39%, in the last five days LPCN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $1.22 price level, adding 6.15% to its value on the day. Lipocine Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) showed a performance of 33.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.6 million shares which calculate 7.24 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.83 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68.15% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -391.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -104.92% for stock’s current value.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lipocine Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.96% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 57.89% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.40% during past 5 years.

LPCN Dividends

Lipocine Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 09 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.48 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.48% institutions for Lipocine Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LPCN for having 3.82 million shares of worth $4.16 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.72 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.4 million shares of worth $2.61 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.38 million in the company or a holder of 1.43% of company’s stock.