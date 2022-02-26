Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Are Down -5.62 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.58 trading at $0.04 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.41B. That closing price of JBI’s stock is at a discount of -66.39% from its 52-week high price of $15.94 and is indicating a premium of 8.98% from its 52-week low price of $8.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 529.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Janus International Group Inc. (JBI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days JBI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $9.58 price level, adding 7.44% to its value on the day. Janus International Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.62% in past 5-day. Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI) showed a performance of -4.49% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 40.12% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -87.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.14% for stock’s current value.

Janus International Group Inc. (JBI) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $214.01 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $189.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

JBI Dividends

Janus International Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Janus International Group Inc. (NYSE:JBI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.86% institutions for Janus International Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group, LP is the top institutional holder at JBI for having 52.85 million shares of worth $646.94 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 36.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 11.13 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $136.25 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.31 million shares of worth $52.71 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $36.72 million in the company or a holder of 2.05% of company’s stock.