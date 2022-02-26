Jamf Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:JAMF) Forecasted Growth Is -76.59% Or More

In last trading session, Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.41 trading at $0.45 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.03B. That closing price of JAMF’s stock is at a discount of -47.47% from its 52-week high price of $49.27 and is indicating a premium of 16.88% from its 52-week low price of $27.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 755.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days JAMF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $33.41 price level, adding 0.09% to its value on the day. Jamf Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of -12.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.33% in past 5-day. Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) showed a performance of 5.59% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 31.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $59.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -76.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.75% for stock’s current value.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Jamf Holding Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.14% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating -62.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 34.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100.29 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $103.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $76.43 million and $81.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 31.20% while estimating it to be 28.10% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 54.15%.

JAMF Dividends

Jamf Holding Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 98.69% institutions for Jamf Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at JAMF for having 54.32 million shares of worth $2.09 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 45.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, which was holding about 20.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $777.07 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.48 million shares of worth $134.13 million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $58.08 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.