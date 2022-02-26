Is Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -32.48% Off Its High?

In last trading session, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $94.30 trading at $4.1 or 4.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.88B. That closing price of WAL’s stock is at a discount of -32.48% from its 52-week high price of $124.93 and is indicating a premium of 10.17% from its 52-week low price of $84.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 919.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.3 in the current quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.55%, in the last five days WAL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $94.30 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s shares saw a change of -12.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.76% in past 5-day. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) showed a performance of -14.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.54 million shares which calculate 1.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $134.15 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $110.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $163.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -72.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.65% for stock’s current value.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Western Alliance Bancorporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -2.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.15% while that of industry is -6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 19.20% in the current quarter and calculating 17.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $561.6 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $558.45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $338.6 million and $337 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 65.90% while estimating it to be 65.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.90% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.00%.

WAL Dividends

Western Alliance Bancorporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 13 and April 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 88.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.49%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 88.95% institutions for Western Alliance Bancorporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at WAL for having 12.63 million shares of worth $1.37 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $971.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.8 million shares of worth $305.09 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $268.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.37% of company’s stock.