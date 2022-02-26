Is Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Expensive At $15.82? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.82 trading at $0.03 or 0.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $764.90M. That closing price of SNDX’s stock is at a discount of -62.33% from its 52-week high price of $25.68 and is indicating a premium of 17.7% from its 52-week low price of $13.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 567.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.19%, in the last five days SNDX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $15.82 price level, adding 5.38% to its value on the day. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -27.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.06% in past 5-day. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) showed a performance of -0.69% in past 30-days.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.16% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 163.60% in the current quarter and calculating -14.80% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4,623.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.68 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.17 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $380k and $379k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15,342.10% while estimating it to be 472.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.80% during past 5 years.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.07% institutions for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SNDX for having 4.82 million shares of worth $105.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 9.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $80.77 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.33 million shares of worth $21.28 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.21 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $23.09 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.