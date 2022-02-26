Is Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s 95.76% Rise This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $33.67 trading at $2.61 or 8.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.07B. That closing price of NMM’s stock is at a discount of -8.29% from its 52-week high price of $36.46 and is indicating a premium of 50.99% from its 52-week low price of $16.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 323.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $4.7 in the current quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.40%, in the last five days NMM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $33.67 price level, adding 1.69% to its value on the day. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s shares saw a change of 34.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.06% in past 5-day. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) showed a performance of 33.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $35.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.95% for stock’s current value.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.29% while that of industry is -0.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 319.60% in the current quarter and calculating 342.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 224.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $281.86 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.08%.

NMM Dividends

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.10% institutions for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at NMM for having 0.57 million shares of worth $18.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 0.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.84 million.