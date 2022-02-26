Is Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) A Better Buy Than Others After A -18.39% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $92.33 trading at $2.32 or 2.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.80B. That closing price of KRNT’s stock is at a discount of -96.45% from its 52-week high price of $181.38 and is indicating a premium of 16.43% from its 52-week low price of $77.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 553.42K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.24 in the current quarter.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.58%, in the last five days KRNT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $92.33 price level, adding 2.86% to its value on the day. Kornit Digital Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -39.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.01% in past 5-day. Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) showed a performance of -4.42% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $158.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $131.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $202.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -118.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.88% for stock’s current value.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kornit Digital Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.89% while that of industry is 22.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 70.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $89.77 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $72.29 million and $66.12 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.20% while estimating it to be 30.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 65.00% during past 5 years.

KRNT Dividends

Kornit Digital Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 14 and February 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 95.05%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 94.49% institutions for Kornit Digital Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at KRNT for having 4.1 million shares of worth $592.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.80% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management Inc., which was holding about 2.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $338.5 million.

On the other hand, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.3 million shares of worth $188.53 million or 2.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $178.12 million in the company or a holder of 2.65% of company’s stock.