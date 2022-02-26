iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) At $20.67: So What?

In last trading session, iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $20.67 trading at $0.69 or 3.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.95B. That closing price of IHRT’s stock is at a discount of -36.62% from its 52-week high price of $28.24 and is indicating a premium of 34.98% from its 52-week low price of $13.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 657.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.45%, in the last five days IHRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $20.67 price level, adding 2.41% to its value on the day. iHeartMedia Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.29% in past 5-day. iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) showed a performance of 8.68% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $32.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.73% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $25.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -93.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.95% for stock’s current value.

iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iHeartMedia Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 249.54% while that of industry is 6.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1,533.30% in the current quarter and calculating 93.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.04 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $833.05 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $935.53 million and $706.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.70% while estimating it to be 17.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -118.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

IHRT Dividends

iHeartMedia Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.14 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.14% institutions for iHeartMedia Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at IHRT for having 21.8 million shares of worth $545.54 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 38.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Silver Point Capital, L.P., which was holding about 10.17 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $254.48 million.

On the other hand, PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.03 million shares of worth $225.88 million or 15.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $76.31 million in the company or a holder of 5.36% of company’s stock.