I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rises 126.50% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $24.96?

In last trading session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.96 trading at -$0.19 or -0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.07B. That closing price of IMAB’s stock is at a discount of -242.15% from its 52-week high price of $85.40 and is indicating a premium of 19.07% from its 52-week low price of $20.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 694.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.76%, in the last five days IMAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $24.96 price level, adding 10.79% to its value on the day. I-Mab’s shares saw a change of -47.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.12% in past 5-day. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) showed a performance of 1.26% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $94.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $84.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $103.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -315.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -236.54% for stock’s current value.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that I-Mab is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -187.00% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 126.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.12% institutions for I-Mab that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at IMAB for having 7.18 million shares of worth $520.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 4.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $354.11 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Global Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.69 million shares of worth $42.94 million or 0.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $40.09 million in the company or a holder of 0.83% of company’s stock.