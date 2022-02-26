HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Is Up 20.62% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $518.88 trading at -$6.12 or -1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.18B. That closing price of HUBS’s stock is at a discount of -66.9% from its 52-week high price of $866.00 and is indicating a premium of 22.33% from its 52-week low price of $403.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 824.76K if we extend that period to 3-months.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.17%, in the last five days HUBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $518.88 price level, adding 1.43% to its value on the day. HubSpot Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.23% in past 5-day. HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) showed a performance of 20.62% in past 30-days.

HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HubSpot Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -24.13% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.22% while that of industry is 0.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.60% in the current quarter and calculating 14.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $382.69 million for the same. And 19 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $410.93 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $281.37 million and $295.96 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.00% while estimating it to be 38.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -5.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 35.60%.

HUBS Dividends

HubSpot Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.59% institutions for HubSpot Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at HUBS for having 4.92 million shares of worth $3.24 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.42% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.69 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.65 million shares of worth $1.12 billion or 3.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $852.46 million in the company or a holder of 2.67% of company’s stock.